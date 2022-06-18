Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,107. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.