CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 18,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,225. The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

