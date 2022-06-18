Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

In related news, VP Jonathan Pearl acquired 1,750 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.