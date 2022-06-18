Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 41,893 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 85.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 226,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 104,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $339,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

