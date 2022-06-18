Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Casper has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $120.74 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,945,127,122 coins and its circulating supply is 5,157,509,891 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

