CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

