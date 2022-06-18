Celo Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Celo has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $334.13 million and $26.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

