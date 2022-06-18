CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Shares Down 0.2%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,508,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at $804,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at $437,000.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

