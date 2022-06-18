Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 234 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In related news, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($48,630.76). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($16,889.19).
About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
