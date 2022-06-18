Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 234 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($48,630.76). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($16,889.19).

About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.