Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. ATAC US Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.13% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000.

RORO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,935. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

