Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD traded up $6.69 on Friday, hitting $163.90. 4,362,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

