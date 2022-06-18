Centric Wealth Management Invests $2.15 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 13,694,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

