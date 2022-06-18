Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.20. 7,029,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

