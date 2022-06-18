Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80

Shares of Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and traded as high as $28.99. Century Financial shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.04%.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

