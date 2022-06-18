Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $736.17

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.17 ($8.94) and traded as low as GBX 484.85 ($5.88). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 492.60 ($5.98), with a volume of 851,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.93) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.11.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

