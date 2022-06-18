Ceres Price Tops $25.00 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $25.00 or 0.00130567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $137,797.45 and approximately $337.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

