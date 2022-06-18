Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Chow acquired 5,000 shares of Charter Hall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.30 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,125.00).

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

