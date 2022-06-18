Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

