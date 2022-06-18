Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 91.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.
Shares of CHMI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.