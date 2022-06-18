Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 91.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.63% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

