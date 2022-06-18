Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $133.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.86.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,838,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.