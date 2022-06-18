Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 4.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $59,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

