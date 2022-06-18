CIBC Downgrades GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

GUROF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

