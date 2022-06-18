CIBC Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.76.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.53. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

