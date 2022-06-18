Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $56.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,219 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.