Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,085,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

