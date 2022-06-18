Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 3.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE C traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

