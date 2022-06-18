Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

