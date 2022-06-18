City Holding Co. Acquires 458 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $354.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.35 and a 200-day moving average of $463.63. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

