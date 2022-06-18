City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.