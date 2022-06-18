City Holding Co. Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $70.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

