City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

