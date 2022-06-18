City Holding Co. Has $521,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $319.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

