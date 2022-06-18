City Holding Co. Purchases 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

