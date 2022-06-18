City State Bank Acquires Shares of 2,865 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.