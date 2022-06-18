City State Bank Invests $906,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.