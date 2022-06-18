City State Bank Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,953,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,885,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,999,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.