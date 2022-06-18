City State Bank Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

