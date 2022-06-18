City State Bank Takes $1.62 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City State Bank bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

