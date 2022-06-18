City State Bank Takes $234,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.04 and a 200-day moving average of $590.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

