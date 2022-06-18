City State Bank Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

