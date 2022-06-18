Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CVEO opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

