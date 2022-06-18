CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 1,310 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,432,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.