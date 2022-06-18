CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

