CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.76 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

