CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Varex Imaging worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $61,339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 325,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

VREX opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

