CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 214 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

MGA stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

