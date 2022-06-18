CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 222 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

