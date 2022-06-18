CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 266 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

