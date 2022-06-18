Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CMTG opened at $19.20 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMTG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

