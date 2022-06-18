Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

